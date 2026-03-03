Vulnerable Senior Facility Grant Program Proposed

HARRISBURG – PA’s seniors and individuals with complex medical needs are facing a crisis as too many skilled nursing facilities operate in unsafe buildings with outdated systems and obsolete layouts. Rising costs and reimbursement pressures make major capital improvements financially out of reach for these facilities, compromising resident well-being. As a result, Monroe County Rep. Maureen Madden is introducing legislation establishing a competitive capital grant program to modernize, repair, and, in the most severe cases, replace these facilities, ensuring every Pennsylvanian can receive care in a safe, high-quality environment. The program will prioritize facilities serving Medicaid-dependent populations and communities with limited long-term care access. It would provide competitive funding for renovation or replacement of aging facilities; upgrades to HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and life-safety systems; conversion to private or semi-private rooms; and expansion of capacity in high-need areas. A co-sponsorship memo seeking support is being circulated.