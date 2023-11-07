Voters To Decide Commonwealth Court/Local Judiciary/Local Government Races

HARRISBURG (AP) – One seat is open in open in Commonwealth Court after Republican judge Kevin Brobson was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2021. The Republican is Megan Martin, a lawyer who spent more than a decade as parliamentarian of the state Senate and lives in Cumberland County and the Democrat is Matt Wolf, a Philadelphia Municipal Court judge. The nine-seat court hears challenges or appeals from county courts in cases involving laws or government actions. The court currently has five members elected as Republicans and three elected as Democrats. Voters will decide today many races for local judicial seats, school boards, county commissioner, and local offices.