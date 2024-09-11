Voters In Delaware Have Their Say

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware voters went to the polls yesterday. Chief Executive of Delaware’s most populous county, Matt Meyer won the Democrat primary for governor, defeating Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and former state Environmental Secretary Collin O’Mara. Meyer, who is running to succeed Gov. John Carney, will face state Rep. Mike Ramone, who is the current GOP minority leader and won in a three-way race in his party’s primary. Carney easily won the Democrat nomination for mayor of Wilmington. Carney, who is prohibited by law from seeking a third term as governor, defeated former Wilmington City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter. He will face no opposition in November. State Sen. Sarah McBride won the Democrat primary for Delaware’s lone seat in the U.S. House and now has an opportunity to make history as the first openly transgendered person elected to Congress. McBride will face James Whalen IIII, a retired state police officer and construction company owner, who won the GOP primary.