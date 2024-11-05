Voters Have Governor’s Choice In Delaware

DOVER, DE (AP) – Democrats hope to extend their hold on the Delaware governor’s office, while the Republican candidate says voters should think about restoring partisan balance to state government. The gubernatorial contest today pits Democrat Matt Meyer against the GOP’s Michael Ramone. Meyer currently serves as chief executive of New Castle County, Delaware’s most populous county. Ramone is a businessman, entrepreneur, and minority leader in the state House. Democrats control both chambers of the Delaware Legislature and have held the governor’s office since 1989.