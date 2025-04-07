Voter Registration While Applying For Hunting/Fishing Licenses

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be introduced to ensure the availability of voter registration applications any time a person applies for a hunting or fishing license in PA. The Sportsmen Voter Registration Act is being sponsored by Rep. David Rowe of Snyder, Union, Mifflin, & Juniata Counties. He says it is estimated that up to 30% of hunters and anglers in PA are not registered to vote. Rowe added his legislation ensures PA sportsmen have greater access to voter registration, so they can have a voice in the policies that impact our land, wildlife, and way of life. He is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of his measure.