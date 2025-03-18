Voter ID Legislation Moves In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation has been introduced that would require identification to be shown at the polls during future elections in PA. House Bill 771 would require a registered voter to show an acceptable form of ID that matches the name listed at his or her polling place before a ballot is cast. If the voter cannot produce an acceptable ID, the voter can affirm his or her identity in writing. PA voters currently are required to show identification the first time they cast a ballot in a polling place, and voters who apply to vote by mail provide a state-issued identification number, the last four digits of their Social Security number, or a copy of one of the other forms of acceptable identification. Some 81% of respondents in a nationwide survey told Pew Research they support requiring people to show government-issued photo ID to vote. House Bill 771 was referred to the House State Government Committee.