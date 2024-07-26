Voter ID Efforts Stalled In The PA House

HARRISBURG – According to House Republican Leader, Rep. Bryan Cutler, House Democrats have refused to advance legislation that would give you the final say on whether voters must present identification each time they cast their ballots in the Commonwealth. In late March, House Republicans launched a discharge petition in hopes of forcing action on House Bill 891, which proposes to amend the state Constitution to require presentation of an accepted form of identification by those who seek to vote. House operating rules require 25 members from each caucus to sign a discharge petition. Unfortunately, of the 101 members who signed, only one Democrat has chosen to do the right thing in supporting it. As a result, this simple yet very important election integrity measure will NOT make it onto the ballot in November. If House Democrat leaders, who control the voting calendar, choose to move the bill when session resumes in the fall, it could conceivably be on the ballot in the spring, but most likely we will be back to square one when the 2025-26 Legislative Session begins. In order to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution, identical bills must be approved in two consecutive legislative sessions before being presented to the voters as a referendum. Nearly three-quarters of the Commonwealth’s voters, regardless of party affiliation, support voter ID. I will continue to advocate for this initiative until it becomes a reality.