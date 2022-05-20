Vote Count Continues in Close PA GOP Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Vote counting in PA’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate has dragged into a third day as Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick remain essentially tied with tens of thousands of ballots left to tally. Oz led McCormick by 1,122 votes as of Thursday evening. The race remains close enough to trigger PA’s automatic recount law, and Oz’s margin has narrowed. PA’s Department of State, which oversees elections, says there are about 38,000 mail-in and absentee ballots — 8,700 in the Republican primary — left to be counted. Oz and McCormick each have said they believe victory is near.