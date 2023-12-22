Volunteers Needed For VisionCorps

LANCASTER – VisionCorps is looking for volunteers to help drive people who are blind and vision-impaired in 2024. Volunteers are needed to drive employees and clients who are blind to different destinations in the five counties served by VisionCorps: Lancaster, Adams, Chester, Lebanon, and York. They can use their own vehicles or drive VisionCorps’ company cars. Assignments can range from short to longer appointments and could take place in an urban or rural setting. Volunteers are given choices for different assignments. They can choose to participate when it is convenient for them. Interested persons can contact Miranda at 717-925-7271 or email at mgolden@visioncorps.net.