Volunteers Needed For Lancaster County Mission Packing Project

LANCASTER COUNTY – An area ministry is gearing up for a Mission Packing Project in Lancaster County. Unto will be needing volunteers to help pack needed supplies for shipment around the world at their Global Logistics Center at 1506 Quarry Road in West Hempfield Township. Gerald Mohler is the Director of the Center and told us that volunteering is open to all ages. Volunteers will pack new and gently-used clothing, shoes, school supply backpack kits, medical supplies, food, and making gospel bead bracelets. They will also be making blankets if you like to sew and sorting and packing coats and blankets. The Mission Packing Project runs Tuesday through Saturday, October 20-24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. Volunteers from ages 2 through 92 can help out with the project and persons can volunteer as your schedule suits. By clicking on the banner below, you can access more information about the project or you can sign up to help. If you need to call, their phone number is 717-285-4220.