Volume Consistency For Streaming Services Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation will be proposed which would prohibit video streaming services from playing commercial advertisements at a volume louder than the video content they accompany. The measure will mirror federal requirements in the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation or CALM Act that apply to TV broadcasters and cable operators. However, the CALM Act does not cover internet-based streaming platforms. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Jeremy Shaffer said if we already require volume consistency on traditional TV, there’s no reason streaming services shouldn’t be held to the same standard. A recent Pew Research Center survey showed 83% of Americans watch streaming services, compared to just 36% who subscribe to cable or satellite TV. Shaffer added that streaming services are now the primary way most Americans consume video content. His legislation would ensure a more comfortable viewing experience and protect viewers from disruptive ads. Shaffer is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support.