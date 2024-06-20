Visit To Dickinson College Farm Highlights Agriculture Innovation

BOILING SPRINGS – Gov. Josh Shapiro, PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, and local state lawmakers paid a visit to the Dickinson College Farm in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County to highlight the Governor’s energy plan and the innovative agriculture advancements happening across the Commonwealth that support the $132 billion agriculture industry and over 600,000 jobs in the Keystone State. The farm uses food waste and livestock manure to generate energy through a methane digester. The governor said PA’s agriculture industry is critical to the economy which is why the Governor’s Economic Development Strategy places agriculture front and center and his 2024-2025 budget proposes $10.3 million in agriculture innovation to support and attract new businesses and continue PA’s legacy as an agricultural leader.