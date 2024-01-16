Violations Reported At LGH

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health has cited Lancaster General Hospital for violations after an unannounced inspection of the facility in November. The report completed on December 6, 2023 showed that surgeries had to be postponed or canceled due to a lack of sterile equipment including unprocessed trays of surgical instruments and tools contaminated with bone tissue, leading to the aborting of scheduled procedures. The report also says it was determined the facility failed to follow adopted policies and procedures to minimize the opportunity for personnel to serve as a source of infection in operating rooms by not wearing surgical masks. The hospital has initiated a corrective plan and says that it will fully cooperate the state Health Department to ensure compliance with state regulations. You can access the report by clicking on the picture below.

