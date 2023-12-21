Vigil Tonight For Bird In Hand Night Auditor

BIRD IN HAND – A vigil will be held this evening to remember the employee of Lancaster County’s Bird in Hand Family Inn who lost their life after a fire. 61-year-old Michelle Miller of Lancaster was night auditor at the hotel and was on the premises when a propane explosion occurred at the front office on December 18. Miller worked for the company for 34 years. Bird in Hand President & CEO John Smucker said Michelle was a long time and much loved member of the Bird in Hand family and they are heartbroken by the tragic loss. Staff and the community at large are invited to attend a vigil on the grounds of the Family Inn at 6 p.m. today. Donations in Miller’s name can be made to Lancaster’s Water Street Mission or St. Patrick Pottsville Area Kitchen in Pottsville. The Family Inn is closed until further notice. Smucker added they will rebuild and are committed to reopening as soon as possible. An investigation into what caused the explosion continues.