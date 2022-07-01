Video System On The PA School Bus

HARRISBURG – All school buses in PA would be required to have a video monitoring system under a proposal by Philadelphia County Rep. Angel Cruz. The measure would require all school buses to include a video monitoring system that at a minimum includes an internal camera positioned so that every seat is visible and either an external camera or an internal camera positioned outward so that the road ahead can be seen. Cruz said school buses should serve as a safe haven for students. The reality is that more than 17 million school bus stop-arm violations occur nationwide every school year and 10% of all student bullying happens on school buses. We need to do more to enhance student safety and hold bad actors accountable.