Victorious Week For The GOP

HARRISBURG (AP) – Republicans landed historic victories in PA this week, winning the battleground state’s valuable presidential electoral votes, posting a two-seat gain in its U.S. House delegation, and sweeping all four statewide offices on the ballot, including a U.S. Senate seat. The strong performance means Donald Trump has won PA in two out of three tries, after Republicans had lost six straight presidential elections there. GOP victories were most pronounced in PA, a state flagged early on as this year’s preeminent swing state, where deep dissatisfaction surfaced with the status quo, more often than not to Republicans’ benefit. Voters had the economy on their minds. About a third of voters nationwide, including in blue wall states, said they felt their families were “falling behind” financially, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide.