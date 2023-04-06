Victoria’s Law Legislation Proposed

HARRISBURG – A bill that would protect animals from inhumane conditions propagated by the puppy mill industry is being proposed by Lehigh County Rep. Jeanne McNeill. Under House Bill 846, known as Victoria’s Law, PA’s pet market would be driven toward more humane sources, such as shelters, rescues, and responsible breeders. It would also protect pet seekers from misleading sales tactics, stop the sale of puppy mill dogs, cats, and rabbits, and require advertisers to include license numbers on their ads so that consumers have access to information on both responsible and unscrupulous breeders. Victoria’s Law is named after Victoria, a German Shepherd that was rescued from a PA puppy mill after 10 years of breeding. The bill is awaiting a committee assignment for consideration.