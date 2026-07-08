Victims Sought In Manor Township Vehicle Break-Ins

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County’s Manor Township Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying victims of recent vehicle break-ins. Officers recently took a male suspect into custody in the area of Eastman and Ursinus Avenues in connection with multiple thefts from motor vehicles. His picture can be seen below. Officers recovered items believed to have been stolen. Police are asking anyone who believes their vehicle may have been entered or property stolen to contact Manor Township Police Officer Snyder. Additionally, the suspect was observed discarding a khaki and black colored duffel bag during his attempt to flee. Residents are asked to check their outdoor areas for an unfamiliar duffel bag. If you locate a bag matching the description, do not disturb its contents. Instead, contact Manor Township Police so an officer can respond. If you have any information or believe you may be a victim, call Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.