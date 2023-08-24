Victims Of Two Lancaster County Crashes Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims who perished in two separate vehicle accidents on Tuesday, August 22 in Lancaster County. The first was a three vehicle crash that happened around 2:22 p.m. on West 28th Division Highway (Route 322) in Penn Township. The victim in that crash was identified as 41-year-old Bethany Welch of Palmyra, Lebanon County. The second single vehicle crash happened around 8:36 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kleinfeltersville Road in Clay Township. The victim in that crash was identified as 24-year-old Josiah Maier of Lititz, Lancaster County.