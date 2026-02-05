Victims Identified In York County Investigation

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who died after a murder-suicide in Spring Grove. The incident occurred Saturday, January 31 at Spring Hollow Apartments on the first block of East 3rd Avenue. The victims were identified as 33-year-old Tyrelle Manley, Sr. and 32-year-old Leticia Velez, both of Spring Grove. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds, but the manner of death is still pending. York County Regional Police are continuing their investigation and there is no threat to the public.