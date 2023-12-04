Victims Identified In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities released more information about a fatal crash along Route 322 near the Lancaster/Lebanon County line. It happened December 1 around 11:45 a.m. in Penn Township, Lancaster County. Officers arrived to find a two vehicle crash had occurred after the driver of a 2019 Infiniti entered into the oncoming lane of travel and struck a 2017 Ford head on. The driver of the Infiniti was identified as 50-year-old Beth Fife of East Earl Township. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Two occupants in the Ford, 84-year-old Allen English of Lititz and his daughter, Grace English-Rohrer of Lancaster, were killed after their vehicle caught fire and they were unable to escape. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call them at 717-733-0965.