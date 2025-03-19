Victim Shot In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting. Yesterday around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Derry Street for a report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, they located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation was initiated and is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

