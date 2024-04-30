Victim Of Lebanon County Silo Collapse Identified

LEBANON COUNTY – Authorities have identified the victim of a silo collapse that occurred last Saturday in Lebanon County. 31-year-old Bryan Kendall lost his life after the silo collapsed to the 900 block of Mount Pleasant Road in South Annville Township at around 11:30 a.m. Officials are not yet sure what caused the collapse. A GoFundMe page has been established to help Kendall’s family. Kendall leaves behind his wife and two boys. The GoFundMe page says “most importantly, his life was rooted in the hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Because of that, we can rejoice through the grief that Bryan is with his Savior in heaven.” You can go to the GoFundMe page by clicking on the picture below.

