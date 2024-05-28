Victim In Fatal York County Crash Identified

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal crash in Springettsbury Township that happened last Friday morning. 35-year-old Libby Spangler of Springettsbury Township struck a utility pole in the area of Stonewood and Trowbridge Roads at about 3:39 a.m. Authorities say she was found was found awake at the scene outside of her vehicle, but her condition quickly deteriorated, and she became unresponsive. Spangler was taken to York Hospital where she later died from her injuries. The Coroner’s Office has ruled her manner of death as accidental.