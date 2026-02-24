Victim Identified In York County Incident

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities have identified a body found Sunday afternoon in a creek in the area of North Northern Way and Concord Road in York. Officers arrived on scene around 4:46 p.m. and located a male submerged in the creek. The body was recovered and transported to the York County Coroner’s Office. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Aquil Bailey of York. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525. Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.