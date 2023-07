Victim Identified In York County Death

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s office has identified the man who was found unresponsive in his pool in Penn Township on Saturday, July 1st. Authorities responded to the 3100 block of Grandview Road and found 71-year-old Richard Flickinger around 7:45 p.m. in his pool. Despite resuscitative efforts, he did not regain consciousness and was declared dead at the scene. An autopsy was conducted at Lehigh Valley Hospital. The coroner says the cause and manner of death are pending.