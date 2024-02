Victim Identified In Lancaster County Fire

LANCASTER – Officials have identified the victim of a fire in Lancaster Township. It happened Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Rosedale Avenue. 45-year-old Nathaniel Holmes of Lancaster died from his injuries. A child was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The structure housed apartments along with the Bausman Post Office. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.