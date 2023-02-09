Victim Identified In Lancaster County Crash

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP – A 61-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a Wednesday afternoon crash in southern Lancaster County. Police and EMS responded around 5:20 p.m. to the area of Lancaster Pike (Route 272) and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State Police report that Mark Slobodjian of Nottingham was southbound in his Chevy Equinox when he crossed into the northbound lane crashing head on into an Amazon tractor trailer. There’s no word why he crossed into the other lane. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death as accidental from multiple traumatic injuries. The driver of the big rig was not hurt.