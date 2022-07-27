Victim Identified In Fatal York County Crash

YORK COUNTY – Authorities in York County released the name of the victim in a two vehicle crash that occurred Monday, July 25 at 12:21 p.m. in the 5700 block of Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township. 33-year-old Justin Turrentine of Mechanicsburg was operating a southbound pickup truck when he crossed the double yellow lines into the path of a northbound dump truck. Turrentine was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Turrentine’s pickup, a 27-year-old man from Biglerville, and the driver of the dump truck, a 23-year-old man from Dover, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.