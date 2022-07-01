Victim Identified In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

EPHRATA – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a Thursday evening crash in Lancaster County. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Cocalico Road in West Cocalico Township at 8:36 p.m. A motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Matthew Stoltzfus Gap entered the opposing lane of travel at a 90-degree curve in the road and struck an oncoming pick-up truck driven by 56-year-old Sheldon Moyer of Stevens. Stoltzfus was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, is asked to contact Ephrata Police Officer Nixon at 717-738-9200, ext. 260.