Victim Identified In Carbon Monoxide Death

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s office has identified a 79-year-old man found dead last Thursday in his home in the 200 block of Kralltown Road in Washington Township. Officials say Curvin Tyson was found deceased in his home after a case of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. It appears a vehicle was left running in a closed garage the evening before and the home’s residents went to bed without knowing the vehicle was running. Tyson’s wife was found alive, but ill. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.