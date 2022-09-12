Victim Found After Lancaster County Domestic Disturbance

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – A domestic disturbance has claimed a life in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, a suspect shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments. Lancaster County SERT responded. The suspect fired dozens of rounds from multiple weapons toward SERT officers. No law enforcement member was harmed. SERT negotiators attempted to communicate with the suspect. After multiple shots had been fired at police and SERT members, the suspect opened the door and held a rifle outside the door scanning the area with the rifle. The suspect was then shot once by a SERT member in the arm and shoulder area according to initial reports. The suspect later exited the house after SERT officers deployed canisters of tear gas into the residence. The suspect was taken into custody at that time. He is currently in an area hospital in stable condition under guard and receiving treatment. After the suspect was taken info custody, police found a deceased woman inside the residence. The name of the suspect and victim have not been released and the investigation is ongoing. Neighbors in surrounding apartments were evacuated and Route 741 was closed between 283 and Harrisburg Pike for a time.