Veterans Suicide Awareness Efforts Underway At PA DMVA

HARRISBURG – A suicide prevention roundtable was held at the American Legion State Headquarters in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County, to discuss the ongoing suicide epidemic among veterans and highlight critical support available to help PA’s over 650,000 veterans, active service members, and their families. Veteran firearm suicide rates have increased 65% since 2001. PA Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. John Pippy commented that PA veterans and service members can face unique challenges stemming from their military tenure and it is imperative that we let them know we are here to help in many ways. If you are a veteran in crisis or you are concerned about one – free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online. Another resource available is DMVA’s PA VETConnect, an outreach program that enables the DMVA to concentrate services from within communities where our veterans live. This initiative allows the DMVA to utilize community-based providers to fill gaps in services for homelessness, employment, mental health, addiction, and more. More information is available at the DMVA where you can learn more about veteran suicide prevention awareness efforts by clicking on the banner below.