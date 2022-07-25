Veterans Preference Bill Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by Fayette County Sen. Pat Stefano to clarify the Veterans Preference Law to include veterans who served honorably, but were discharged with a disability before completing their initial obligation was signed into law. Senate Bill 849, now Act 44, adds an exemption for the veterans the Defense Department processes with a disability discharge and ensures they receive the preference when seeking careers within the state. Previously, Veterans Preference was only granted to service members who completed their first term of service with the designation of “other than a dishonorable discharge.” Supporters say it’s wrong that a veteran who served honorably, but discharged with a disability before completing their initial obligation wasn’t eligible for Veterans Preference – despite doing everything requested that they were physically capable of doing.