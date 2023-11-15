Veterans Bills/PA 911 Law Extension Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee advanced three bills to aid veterans obtain or maintain certain benefits and also extend PA’s law governing 911 emergency responses across the state. Senate Bill 194 would exempt a disabled veteran’s VA Aid and Attendance benefits from being calculated into their income when applying for the Disabled Veterans’ Property Tax Exemption Program. House Bill 1086 would permit information from the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Registry to be shared with county directors of veterans affairs to ensure veterans are obtaining the benefits and services they’ve earned. The committee also amended and approved House Bill 1304 which would extend the authorization of the 911 Law until Sept. 30, 2025. In the meantime, the bill would require a study of several areas and provide a roadmap to potential savings. All three measures now proceed to the full Senate for consideration.