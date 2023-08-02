Vermont Getting Help From PA

HARRISBURG – The State of Vermont has accepted an offer from the Shapiro Administration to provide a team of engineers from PennDOT to assist in response and recovery operations following severe flooding that occurred earlier in July. PennDOT will be dispatching three geotechnical engineers and a civil engineer. Their principal duties will involve assisting with the evaluation of slope stability near numerous buildings and transportation infrastructure affected by the severe weather. The request for assistance was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a formal agreement that allows states to share resources, such as personnel or equipment, during disasters. Their deployment is anticipated to last approximately two weeks. All costs associated with the deployment are paid by the requesting state.