Verifying Address For New UC Debit Cards

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Labor & Industry is encouraging unemployment compensation claimants to verify their mailing address on record with the department in preparation for changes to the benefits distribution process administered by the PA Treasury Department. The Treasury will soon distribute benefits to claimants on prepaid debit cards through a new vendor. Starting next month, claimants who opt to receive benefits on prepaid debit cards will begin to receive cards issued by Money Network. Claimants who receive benefits by direct deposit are not affected by the change. Claimants who would prefer to receive benefits by direct deposit can change their payment method on the PA Department of Labor‘s website.