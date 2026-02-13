Verification System For PA Auto Insurance Coverage Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed legislation into law requiring PennDOT to establish an online verification system for car insurance coverage. House Bill 710, now Act 3 of 2026, was sponsored by Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre & Mifflin Counties. When a driver cancels their car insurance within six months from the original issue date, the insurer is required to report the policy cancellation to PennDOT; however, there is no requirement for an insurer to notify PennDOT when a driver acquires a new car insurance policy. This causes PennDOT to send a written notice to those who have changed their policy that requires response with proof of insurance, or their vehicle registration will be suspended for 3 months. The new law requires PennDOT to establish an online system for automobile insurance coverage, similar to those operated in 17 other states. The system, accessible to PennDOT and law enforcement, will allow real time verification of insurance coverage.