Vehicle/Train Collide In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County responded to a collision between a vehicle and a train. Around 9:30 a.m. yesterday, East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Willow Road. A preliminary investigation showed that a silver Ford Edge was traveling south and upon entering onto the low grade crossing was struck by a train traveling eastbound. The Ford was operated by 29-year-old Kaden Stetler of Lancaster. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Both the train and the crossing is owned and maintained by Norfolk Southern. The Ford was struck on the passenger side front door and pushed for about 200 feet before becoming dislodged and rolling off of the tracks. Once the vehicle came to a rest, Stetler exited his vehicle. He complained of minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. There were no injuries by any of the Norfolk Southern employees on the train. The Ford was severely damaged and towed from the scene. The train sustained only light damage and was able to continue. No citations were issued; but the investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.