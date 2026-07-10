Vehicle Thief Sought In York County

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle theft from the Rutter’s on Richland Avenue in Spring Garden Township. The theft occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on July 9. The actor parked behind the victim’s vehicle, exited through the passenger side of a red compact vehicle, and stole a pearl gray Honda Accord Sport bearing PA registration: MSZ-8862. The actor then fled north toward York City. His accomplice followed behind him in the red compact car which appears to have a missing hubcap on the front passenger side. You can see surveillance photos from the incident at wdac.com under this news story. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Accord or the subjects involved, can contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259. Information can also be submitted anonymously through their Crimewatch page.