Vehicle Struck By Bullet Along I-83

YORK COUNTY – State Police are investigating a vehicle struck by a bullet along Interstate 83 in York County. On April 28 at 4:39 p.m., troopers were notified that a bullet entered the rear window and traveled through the vehicle striking the rearview mirror and front windshield. No one in the vehicle was hurt. The incident happened along southbound I-83 at mile marker 18.8 in Springettsbury Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Goranson at PSP York at 717- 428-1011.