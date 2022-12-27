Vehicle Stolen When Left Unattended To Warm Up

LITITZ BOROUGH, PA – A resident of East Orange Street in Lititz had their vehicle stolen from in front of their home on December 25, 2022. At approximately 5:20PM, the resident had started their vehicle to warm it up. During this time, someone entered the vehicle and drove off with it. The resident saw the person inside their vehicle and was able to obtain a description of them prior to the person driving away. The person is described as a male with a beard. The vehicle was recovered a short time later when it had been abandoned. The vehicle has been returned to the owner. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Lititz Borough Police Department at 717-626-6393 or email Tips@LititzPD.org.