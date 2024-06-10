Vehicle Sought In Lancaster County Hit & Run

LANCASTER COUNTY – A hit and run incident in Lancaster County is under investigation. It happened Saturday, June 8 at the roundabout on Clay and Rothsville Roads in Warwick Township. The driver initially stopped and was attempting to locate documentation, but then left the scene before providing the information to the other driver. The vehicle has significant front end damage and the front bumper was held on by blue painters tape. The driver was described as a white female with grey hair. A photo of the suspect vehicle can be seen below. If you recognize the vehicle and have owner information, please call Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tipsters may remain anonymous.