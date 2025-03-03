Vehicle Fire Victim Identified

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Firefighters found a Manheim Township woman deceased in a vehicle fire on February 24th. The York County Coroner completed an autopsy on February 27th, and has identified the woman as 65-year-old Ronda Meckley. Firefighters were responding to a report of a house explosion at 11:30pm, only to find a vehicle fire with no residential fire when they arrived on the scene. The York County Coroner was called to the scene as well, and once the fire department extinguished the blaze, the coroner pronounced Meckley dead shortly after at 12:55am on February 25th. Despite the completed autopsy, some details remain undisclosed as the Northern York Regional Police Department is performing additional investigation.