Vehicle Crashes Into Lancaster County Home

LITITZ – A vehicle crashed into a Lancaster County home. The crash occurred yesterday around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Landis Valley Road in Lititz. An adult male suffered a medical emergency when driving, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a house on the side of the road. The house suffered structural damage. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody inside the house was injured.