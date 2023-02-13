Variety Of Measures From Erie County Lawmaker

HARRISBURG – Several bills proposed by Eire County Rep. Bob Merski would improve government efficiency, fight blight, and help seniors and military families. One bill creates a program for selling used state police pursuit vehicles to local and regional police departments at a fixed price prior to any public auction. Another requires the state to conduct a cost-benefit analysis to determine whether an early-retirement proposal for some state pension plan participants would save costs. A third proposal establishes a grant program to make it easier for municipalities to enforce code violations and fight blight. Several other bills help seniors by excluding Social Security cost-of-living increases for purposes of qualifying for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, exempt non-military spouses of active-duty military from state and local income taxes, and better protect victims of human trafficking.