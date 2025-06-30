Vandals Cause Lititz Springs Park Damage

LITITZ – Police in Lititz, Lancaster County, are investigating vandalism that occurred around June 21, 2025 at the Lititz Springs Park. A door to the bandshell was kicked in and once the subjects entered inside, they discharged a fire extinguisher and damaged several decorations which are used for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations within the park. Moravian stars were smashed, antique swans were sprayed, and curtains and furniture were ruined along with damage to the bandshell. Police are working with the park staff to identify those involved. On June 6, 2025, two juveniles were observed damaging a camera and Wi-fi device within the park. The two juveniles were contacted by police while they were still within the park. The park and the parents of those juveniles are working together to pay restitution for the damages. Anyone with information regarding the June 21, 2025 incident is asked to contact Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393 or email [email protected]. Information can be provided anonymously and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the identification of those involved.