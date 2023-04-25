Vandalism Of Public Restroom

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – On Sunday, April 11, 2023, Manheim Township Police responded to the Overlook Community Campus, where a witness reported damage to the men’s restroom at Destination Playground. According to the witness, he was inside the restroom at 5:30 p.m. to perform maintenance. The witness left the restroom briefly and returned at approximately 5:45 p.m., and found the damage to the urinal and a trash can knocked over. When the witness returned, he noticed two suspects running from the restroom. Video surveillance of the exterior of the restroom shows the suspects enter, then run away, during that time frame. Any tips on this case can be submitted through the Manheim Township Police Department Crimewatch page by clicking the “Submit a Tip” or by calling (717) 569-6401. Tips may be submitted anonymously.