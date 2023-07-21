Vandalism Hits York’s WellSpan Park

YORK – Officials with the York Revolution baseball team say the field at WellSpan Park was vandalized earlier this month. As a result, the team is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the vandal. Between July 1 and July 5, a yet-to-be-determined substance was poured on the professionally manicured grass at the ballpark, resulting in large swaths of brown areas where the grass has been killed. The team’s head groundskeeper, Chris Carbaugh, ruled out natural occurrences and, based in part on the pattern of damage, determined the field had, in fact, been vandalized. The team filed a report with the York City Police and will be working with a specialty laboratory to determine exactly what killed grass in the affected portions of the field. The Revolution estimates that as much as 30% of the field has been affected. Anyone with information is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or visit yorkcitypolice.com and click on “Submit a Tip.”