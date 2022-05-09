Vandalism Hits Penn State Campus

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State officials and University Police say vandals broke an ear and splashed red paint on the Nittany Lion Shrine. The site has been fenced off and police are investigating. Additionally, red paint was used to put graffiti on Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center. Officials say these are profoundly disturbing acts, at a time when many families were taking photos and celebrating the educational accomplishments of their graduates. Anyone with information about the vandalism is encouraged to contact University Police at 814-863-1111.